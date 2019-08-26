Vermont State Police responded to an alleged assault Aug. 18 and found that two adult males had assaulted each other causing physical pain and injury. Upon investigation, police learned the incident happened the night before.
As a result, Brandon Wiggin, 30, and Jason Clegg, 46, of Woodsville, N.H. were cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court Oct. 23 and Oct. 16, respectively. The incident remains under investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.