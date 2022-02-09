Police used the signal from a cell phone to track down a stolen vehicle in St. Johnsbury which led to the arrest of the alleged thief and his passenger.
Mackenzie R. Fox, 26, of Littleton, N.H., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and was released on conditions by Judge Justin Jiron.
Fox is accused of stealing his father’s 2019 Ford Ranger and his father’s cell phone on Dec. 4, 2021.
Caledonia Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police say they were contacted by the Littleton Police Department at just after 9 p.m. who requested assistance in tracking down the stolen pick-up allegedly being operated by Fox.
“They advised that Fox had also taken the cellphone of the vehicle owner (his father) Brian Fox, 54, and that the phone was currently showing in the area of Oak Street,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his report. “I drove to Oak Street and located the vehicle in the driveway of 41 Oak Street. The vehicle was backing up and attempting to leave. I activated my emergency lights and pulled up behind the vehicle blocking it from leaving.”
Police took Fox into custody as well as his passenger identified as Todd Dovholuk, 43, who had active arrest warrants.
The alleged victim in the case told police he noticed his truck was gone after he went outside to have a cigarette.
“Mackenzie did not have my permission to take it,” wrote Brian Fox in a sworn written statement he provided to Littleton Police. “He is not allowed to drive it due to a suspended license and is not on my insurance. He also took my phone without my permission.”
Mackenzie R. Fox faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
