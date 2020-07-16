An ongoing legal battle over the state’s refusal to turn over three pages of a police officer’s use-of-force report may be coming to an end today.
The full 11 page report by Vermont State Trooper Matt Tarricone chronicling his arrest and Tasing of Barnet resident Billy Noyes two years ago will be turned over to the court and Noyes’ defense attorney - David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury.
Noyes, 46, has pleaded not guilty to charges of impeding a police officer, disorderly conduct by fighting and assault on a police officer. Noyes is accused of interfering with state police who were at a crash scene on South Wheelock Road in Wheelock at 9 p.m. on July 30, 2018.
Trooper Tarricone said Noyes’s repeated refusals to obey state police at the scene, including physical resistance, caused him to hit Noyes with his Taser. Noyes used his smartphone to record the incident.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Attorney Sleigh requested Tarricone’s use-of-force report from the incident but received only the first eight pages of 11 page document.
So he asked again, but the answer was the same.
“The state declined, relaying to defendant that the state police believed the redacted portion to contain privileged information…the source of the privilege is unclear,” wrote Sleigh in his February motion to compel production of the non-redacted use-of-force report.
According to court documents, Attorney Sleigh was eventually allowed to view the missing three pages at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury but was not allowed to copy them.
“Said review failed to reveal any privileged information and, in fact, did reveal potentially exculpatory evidence,” wrote Sleigh in his motion.
Exculpatory evidence is evidence that tends to exonerate a defendant of guilt.
Sleigh’s request was opposed by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Department of Public Safety legal counsel Rosemary Gretkowski.
“Simply stating that these documents revealed exculpatory evidence is insufficient,” wrote Zaleski in her opposition motion filed on Feb. 20. “This request fails to clearly articulate what exculpatory evidence exists therein.”
Zaleski also suggested in court documents that the three missing pages were actually “3 pages of Sgt. Tarricone’s personnel file” contained within the use-of-force report.
In another filing, Zaleski argued that Sleigh’s viewing of the missing pages at the state police barracks in February was sufficient.
“The state objects to the 3 pages being produced until this court holds a thorough (chambers) review and reviews the corresponding video footage as was represented in the hearing,” wrote Zaleski.
On July 15, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris ordered the limited release of the three pages under a protective order so the state and the defense can present arguments about whether that information should or should not be considered material to the preparation of Noyes’ defense.
In September of 2019, Attorney Sleigh alleged in a court filing that the three other Vermont State Troopers involved in the Noyes’ incident did not comply with subpoenas ordering them to provide deposition testimony about the case.
“All three troopers failed to appear for said depositions,” wrote Sleigh in his motion requesting the court hold a hearing to decide whether the troopers should be held in contempt.
But Sleigh later withdrew that request after receiving commitments from the state police that the troopers would appear for depositions.
