Police Use Video To Arrest Man For Burglary

Brent Sarazin

Vermont State Police have made an arrest in a Lyndonville burglary case after identifying the alleged suspect on video.

Police said Brent Sarazin, 34, of Lyndonville, was arrested and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility Sept. 23 for lack of $1,500 bail after he allegedly committed burglary and petit larceny.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.