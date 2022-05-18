POLICE: Vermont Woman Passed Fake $100 Bills At Maplefields

A Vermont woman has been charged with felony counterfeiting after she allegedly passed two fake $100 bills at the Maplefields convenience store in Orleans.
Nicole Blanchard, 28, of Jeffersonville, failed to appear in Orleans Superior Court to answer the charge on Tuesday prompting Judge Lisa A. Warren to issue an arrest warrant for her.
Blanchard has also been charged with misdemeanor false pretenses or false tokens.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police say they received a call from the store manager, Tracey Stone, 46, on Jan. 11, who reported the passing of the fake bills the previous night at about 3 a.m. Stone showed police security video of a woman identified as Blanchard at the check-out counter speaking with night-shift clerk Joey Valley Jr., 18.
“Stone advised in speaking with Valley, he told her Blanchard was basically pleading with him to make change for her and at first he refused however Blanchard was persistent and he eventually did make the change,” wrote VSP Sgt. Andrew Jensen in his report. “Stone advised Blanchard purchased a soft drink and a bag of chips and handed Valley two $100 bills. Valley gave Blanchard $150 in change due to that being the only money he had in his register…According to the video, Blanchard was fine with this exchange and took her goods and money and left the store.”
The two $100 bills Blanchard gave the clerk were later determined to be counterfeit bills, according to the report.
Police said Blanchard currently has five active sets of conditions-of-release issued by Vermont courts related to other charges.
Blanchard faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.
