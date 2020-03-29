WATERBURY — Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont is necessary to help ensure the health care system has the capacity to care for Vermonters who experience the worst impacts of this highly contagious disease. Gov. Phil Scott has ordered critical strategies to help achieve this goal.

On March 25, 2020, Gov. Scott issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, which required commercial lodging establishments to immediately begin to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

