A Walden attorney has been accused of pulling a gun on a store clerk because she was upset about a social distancing sign.
Carrie J. Legus, 58, pleaded not guilty not in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was released on conditions.
According to the Vermont Judiciary web site, Legus has been a licensed Vermont attorney in good standing since 1996.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say Legus pointed a loaded handgun at “Butch’s Harvest’ore” employee Karlyn Brown, 41, just before 1 p.m. at the Route 15 business on Sunday.
“Brown told me while she was outside, she saw a female come over from a black sedan and start yelling about a social distancing sign they had saying it was offensive and tried to knock it down,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Sean Pecuch in his affidavit in support of the charge. “Brown said she told the female she would have to speak with the owner of the store about it and that was when the female pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her before leaving.”
Brown told police Legus had brandished what appeared to be a small black semi-automatic handgun - possibly a Ruger.
“She stated the female pulled it out of her right pocket and from a small black holster,” wrote Pecuch in his report.
Store owner Hazel Greaves told police the woman with the gun was Legus - whom she knew and lived up the road from the store.
Police then went to Legus’s residence at 6288 Route 15 and located her next to her vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Legus confirmed to police she had been at the store and touched the sign but denied trying to tear it down.
“She stated there was no weapon involved either,” wrote Pecuch. “Legus said that she thought the sign was a barricade and people were shooting the road from it and also yelling that everyone on the road is the military. Legus continuously stated she thought her ex-husband was behind all of this and that he drives up and down the road shooting. Also, Legus said state police have been following her vehicle all day long. It should be noted that what Legus was saying was not making logical sense.”
Police said Legus admitted she was armed and a .380 Rugar LCP handgun was found in a small black holster in her right coat pocket, according to the report. Police said the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine. The gun was then seized and logged as evidence.
Legus was taken into custody and a mental health screener was contacted to perform an assessment on Legus.
On Monday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris released Legus on the conditions that she not possess firearms, not have contact with Brown, stay 300 feet away from “Butch’s Harvest’ore” and that she turn all firearms that are stored at her residence over to the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
If convicted, Legus faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
