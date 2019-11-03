Tyler Prue, a 27-year-old Walden resident, was arrested for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license and violating conditions of release, according to Hardwick Police.
Prue was stopped for driving a vehicle with no license plate, police reported. His vehicle was subsequently towed while he was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 18.
