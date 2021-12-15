WALDEN — Police say a welfare check on the driver of a truck pulled to the side of the road in Walden resulted in the discovery of over 100 bags of heroin early Monday morning.
Lamoille County Deputy Sheriffs Kevin Lehoe and Samuel Prevost were transporting a prisoner to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury when they passed a truck around midnight parked on the side of Route 15. When they returned about an hour later they saw the truck was still there and decided to check on the driver.
The driver of the truck was identified as Hunter Patten, 22, of Hardwick.
“It was also discovered that Hunter Patten was in possession of suspected heroin,” wrote Deputy Lehoe in his report. “Patten was then taken into custody and transported back to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for processing.”
The deputies also seized Patten’s truck as evidence and applied for a search warrant, which was granted by the court. Police say cash and the suspected heroin were seized.
Patten has been cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Jan. 3, 2022, to answer the charge of possession of heroin.
