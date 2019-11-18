Adrian Burrington, 18, of West Burke was accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Wheelock Road in Sutton Nov. 10.
Vermont State Police reported they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at about 10 a.m. when a complainant said a vehicle was found in his or her front yard after it left the road and struck a mailbox. The registration plates were removed and the operator had left the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.