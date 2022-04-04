ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont State Police plan to deploy a helicopter today (Tuesday, April 5) to search for a missing local man.
Richard C. Gammell Sr., 84, is believed to have drowned in the Passumpsic River on Sunday, February 27. Members of the Vermont State Police Scuba Team searched the Passumpsic River for multiple days but found no trace of Gammell.
Since that time, police have conducted daily searches along the river banks. They frequently check points of interest and have used both unmanned aircraft and K9 units in their efforts.
State Police and U.S. Customs & Border Protection’s Air & Marine Unit will fly low over the river on Tuesday in their ongoing search.
Richard C. Gammell Sr., 84, is believed to have left his Mountain Avenue home at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. His vehicle was found parked in the area of 1400 River Road about three hours later after the family had alerted police. Tracks in the snow were found leading from the car to the river.
“He walked out on the ice and you can see where he stepped off,” said Ken Gammell, 77, Richard’s brother.
Members of Richard’s family stood on the side of River Road on Monday morning, Feb. 28, as two men from the VSP scuba team searched the river from an inflatable boat donated by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. Scuba team members Sgt. Owen Ballinger and Trooper Eric Vitali deployed and navigated a remote-operated underwater vehicle with a camera into the icy water in search of Richard Gammell’s body.
State police vehicles and trailers lined a lengthy portion of River Road as the search was conducted.
The river search began on Sunday but was suspended late in the afternoon due to oncoming darkness and snow squalls. The team was back early on Monday and searched the area until about 3 p.m. State police reported late Monday afternoon that it hasn’t been decided when the search will continue. Weather and river conditions will be monitored to determine when to resume.
State police are asking anyone who sees anything or has information that may assist in the recovery to contact the barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
Ken said he hopes the search will soon lead to recovery.
“I wish they could find his body because when all that ice comes down through he’ll be down in Long Island Sound somewhere, and we’d like to have closure,” he said.
The location of where Richard went into the water is near the area where he was born. Ken pointed to the interstate bridge over River Road and said the bridge is located in an area where the Gammells lived many years ago.
“It’s where he was born,” said Ken, referring to his brother, Richard.
Ken said that connection to the past was why Richard drove to that location on Sunday morning.
“I think that’s exactly why he ended it here,” he said.
Ken said he didn’t know for sure what may have driven his brother to take his own life. Part of it may have been a worsening eye disease that was causing him to lose his vision, he said.
Richard in recent years had been a driver for Rural Community Transport, which is something he loved to do because he loved spending time with people, said Ken Gammell.
“He’d drive down to Boston two or three times a day because he just loved people,” he said.
As his eyesight diminished he couldn’t drive for them anymore, which Ken said probably hit his brother hard.
“When you got a purpose in life and then you ain’t got a purpose anymore, you know that really takes it out of you,” he said.
Ken spoke about his brother’s importance to the workers at Vermont Tap & Die, where Richard worked for many years prior to driving for RCT. As the head of the union at Tap & Die, he was part of the wage negotiations.
“If it wasn’t for my brother, Dickie, wages wouldn’t have been what they were for this area,” said Ken.
According to Ken, depression that leads some to suicide was not obvious to the family, but Richard must have been suffering.
“Depression is a terrible, terrible thing, and unless you’ve ever been really really depressed, and I’m not saying you had a bad day, I’m saying for months and months on end, you’ve got no idea what your mind will go through. It had to have been a lot of that because he would have never done this … It had to be a tough, tough thing because this man never backed down from anybody or anything,” said Ken.
