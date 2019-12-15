A St. Johnsbury resident was arrested on a warrant Nov. 29. According to St. Johnsbury Police, 32-year-old Tiffany Simard was taken into custody after officers learned she was residing at 20 Cote Court. She allegedly had active warrants for failing to appear in a court appointment on a trespassing charge. She was arrested and processed.
Later, police said they learned Simard had an active warrant from Florida for burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.