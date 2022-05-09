Police: Woman Assaults Officer During Arrest Over Alleged Ballfield Attack

It took St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson just over two weeks to locate a woman wanted for an alleged assault at the Legion Baseball fields, and when he caught up to her on Monday afternoon she reportedly resisted arrest by slapping, kicking and spitting.
Brianna Santiago, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Pearl Street after Cpl. Johnson called for backup because Santiago reportedly argued against being taken into custody.
The corporal said he has been looking for Santiago since April 24, when Santiago allegedly assaulted Trina Cookson, 50, at the ballfields off Elm Street. “She smacked (Cookson) across the face with a phone,” he said.
Out on patrol Monday afternoon, Cpl. Johnson saw her near a vehicle parked on Pearl Street and confronted her. She was with Anthony Heath, who identified himself as Santiago’s fiance, and Heath’s roommate, Justin Lamotte, 20, of St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Johnson said he asked her about the assault and moved to take her into custody.
“I told her she was under arrest, and she told me she wasn’t,” he said. “She said she knew her ‘amendments’ and if I didn’t have physical evidence I couldn’t arrest her.”
The corporal said he decided to call for assistance when it was clear Santiago wasn’t going to easily be taken into custody. A couple of minutes later Sgt. Lester Cleary arrived.
Voices were raised during the altercation and bystanders and passersby took notice. One man passing by raised his phone to record the interaction.
Cpl. Johnson said he moved to place Santiago in handcuffs and it appeared she tried to reach into her bra to get something. When Cpl. Johnson went to control her hands, “she slapped me,” he said.
While placing Santiago in the cruiser, she reportedly kicked him in the leg and spit on him.
As this was happening, Lamotte reportedly got involved to the point where he too was arrested. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
“He was trying to protect her,” said Heath, “trying to tell them not to arrest her because she didn’t do anything wrong.”
Both Santiago and Lamotte were taken to the police department for processing. Cpl. Johnson said Santiago didn’t calm down much on the ride to the station and leveled a barrage of racial epithets. “The word ‘n*****’ came out of her mouth about every two seconds,” he said.
Heath said the officers shouldn’t have arrested her. “I don’t know why they’re arresting her for no reason off hearsay and like, something that should be a paper handed to her for court, not reading her no ‘amendments’ at all. That’s not how it’s supposed to be done,” he said.
Santiago and Lamotte were both cited to Caledonia Superior Court on July 11. She faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault and assault on a law enforcement officer. He faces a disorderly conduct charge that could change to impeding law enforcement, Cpl. Johnson said.
Heath said they were at the baseball fields on April 24 to pick up a friend but there was no physical violence. “We picked up the friend that was in trouble and we left,” he said. “There was no altercation with any fight or anything.”
