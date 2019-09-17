Cassaundra Walker, 29, of Eden, was cited for allegedly violating conditions of release Aug. 30 on East Main Street in North Troy.
Vermont State Police said they received a report that Walker was not abiding by her order to remain at a particular address on a 24-hour curfew. Upon arrival to the address, police said Walker was not there.
