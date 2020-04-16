Police: Woman Fled After Damaging Cemetery

DERBY — A Newport resident was cited to appear in court on June 23 to answer to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
State police responded on April 8 to a report of damaged fencing and headstones at the Derby Line Cemetery. Investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling east on Baxter Avenue when it failed to maintain its lane of travel, left the roadway, and drove through the cemetery fence. The vehicle caused significant damage to the fence and at least two headstones, before it continued driving on the pathway through and out of the cemetery.
On April 15, state police received information from a concerned citizen in regards to the crash. Police say their investigation revealed that a 2014 GMC Sierra operated by Beverly Paglia, 57, of Newport left the roadway while driving on Baxter Avenue, causing damage to the cemetery. Paglia allegedly left the scene and failed to report the crash, police say.
Paglia received a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court to answer the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
