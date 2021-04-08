POLICE: Woman Flees Assailant, Saved By ATV Riders

A 24-year-old woman told police she was beaten and strangled by a Maidstone man and that she feared far worse was about to happen until she managed to escape from the car they were traveling in and hide in the woods until she was rescued by some ATV riders.
Parker Lovell, 22, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Aug. 18, 2020, to two felony counts of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and is currently being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $5,000 bail. The case is being prosecuted by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Essex Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jason Schlesinger, the alleged victim was a passenger in a vehicle Lovell was driving on Route 102 in Maidstone on Aug. 15, 2020, when Lovell became angry and punched her in the face and head approximately six times and grabbed the back of her head and hair and slammed her face into the passenger window.
“(She) said that while Lovell was hitting her he told her he was going to kill her, and after she was dead, he would kill himself,” wrote Tpr. Schlesinger in his report. “(She) stated that Lovell stopped the vehicle and strangled her with both of his hands…she could not breath and her vision started to go blurry.”
According to the report, Lovell released his grip only after the alleged victim bit his finger and that she told police she feared for her life.
“(She) stated that Lovell traveled up Bear Hill Road near a pull off with a gate…that Lovell exited the vehicle in order to open the gate, giving her a chance to exit the vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Schlesinger. “(She) told me she ran into the woods and hid from Lovell…She could hear Lovell looking for her in the woods.”
Police said the woman then heard the sound of an ATV nearby and ran screaming for help.
“(She) said that the people on the ATV took her to their camp and called 911,” wrote Tpr. Schlesinger. “It should be noted that I observed marks and bruises on (the alleged victim) that were consistent with her story.”
The ATV riders are identified in court documents as Mary Sweeney and Peter Octhinto of Charlestown, Mass. who were camping in the area.
“Sweeney explained to me that they were 4 wheeling when a female came running up to them pleading for help,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report. “Sweeney advised that there were obvious marks on her neck where there were hand marks. Sweeney advised that (the female’s) shirt strap was ripped off and hanging…They provided assistance and called 9-1-1.”
If convicted of both charges Lovell faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
