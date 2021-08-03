A Massachusetts woman had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when she deliberately rammed her car into a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 91 in Barnet last month.
That’s according to a Vermont State Police report filled in support of criminal charges of drunken driving and reckless endangerment against Cheri Koehler, 44, who failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on the charges Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Michael J. Harris has now issued an arrest warrant for Koehler with bail set at $200.
According to court documents, Koehler lives in Billerica, Mass. but was visiting the Northeast Kingdom on July 18 when the crash occurred in the southbound lane near mile marker 124.
“Koehler stated she traveled from Massachusetts to Vermont to stay in a cabin,” wrote VSP Tpr. Evan Johnson in his crash report. “Later in our conversation, she denied telling me she was traveling to a cabin and told me she was trying to find a campground…Koehler continued to speak of a camp that she was traveling to because she was a lyricist and wanted to go make “raps.”
Koehler was also displaying several signs of intoxication at the scene including watery eyes, slurred speech and being unsteady on feet, according to the report.
After being processed for suspected drunken driving at the state police barracks, Koehler was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury where police say she provided a sample of her breath which indicated a blood alcohol content of .318 percent, according to the report.
Police say Koehler was traveling southbound on I-91 in a Ford Winstar when she allegedly drove up beside a tractor-trailer unit operated by Samuel Weaver, 57, of Hartford, Vt. and suddenly turned her minivan into the front left corner and tire of the truck.
“Koehler drove up beside Weaver with her passenger window down,” wrote Tpr. Johnson. “Koehler was trying to talk to Weaver and was making unidentifiable hand gestures. Koehler was traveling beside Weaver in the passing lane at approximately 60 to 65 mph for 30 to 45 seconds when she ‘yanked the wheel’…After the vehicles came to a stop, Koehler told Weaver she was trying to kill herself…”
While Koehler was in state police custody a member of her family told investigators she was suicidal and suffered from mental illness.
If convicted of all the charges Koehler faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and over $6,000 in fines.
