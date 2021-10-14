Police: Woman Pursues Purse Thief, Clings To Truck As He Drives Away

A Newport City man remains jailed after denying allegations he stole a woman’s purse and then drove away while she clung to the side of his truck in an attempt to get her purse back.
Matthew Phelps, 42, was told by Judge Lisa Warren in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday that he can’t leave jail until a responsible adult is found to house him or a bed can be found in a residential treatment home to help address suspected substance addiction.
Phelps appeared via video feed from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for his arraignment. Through Attorney Lydia Newcomb serving as his public defender, he pleaded not guilty to a felony larceny charge, a felony aggravated assault charge and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
He is accused of taking a purse from a shopping cart in the Price Chopper parking lot in Derby on Wednesday afternoon. The purse belongs to Patricia Sanville, 72. She was loading groceries into her vehicle when Phelps reportedly snatched her purse from the cart.
Sgt. Richard Wells, of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, noted in his affidavit that Sanville saw a man grab her purse and walk to a pickup.
“Sanville started yelling for him to stop and yelling for help,” Sgt. Wells wrote. “She advised when the male got into the truck, she jumped up on the side and reached in to either grab her purse or honk the horn. Sanville stated that is when he started to drive off with her hanging on to the side of the truck.”
Sanville didn’t hang on for long and according to the sheriff’s department, she was not injured.
About 45 minutes after the parking lot incident, Newport City Police dispatch told Sgt. Wells that Sanville’s purse was located outside next to their dumpster. Police officers soon located the truck parked nearby and waited.
“While officers were with the truck, Phelps was walking towards the truck and saw the officers and then turned around and started walking away,” Sgt. Wells stated.
The sergeant then initiated contact with Phelps and arrested him.
Phelps reportedly told Sgt. Wells that he stole the purse “because he was desperate.” The affidavit also notes that Phelps acknowledged the woman was holding onto the side of the truck trying to get her purse back, “but he denies the fact that he dragged her along the roadway.”
The allegation of him driving away while Sanville was still holding on is the basis for the aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges. The felony assault charge has a maximum prison penalty of 15 years.
Phelps was lodged in jail overnight, and despite being arraigned on Thursday he remains there. Judge Warren said his statement to law enforcement that he was “desperate” informed her decision to not let him go free until a responsible home setting could be found.
She said his criminal record is not extensive, and in Vermont, the last infraction dates back 25 years.
Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva had asked for a condition of release that would prevent Phelps from driving. “The fact that he was driving with the victim hanging off the side of the vehicle is the reason,” she said.
Newcomb argued against that condition.
“I understand its relevance, but in order for him to be a productive member of a rural society he needs to be able to drive,” she said.
Judge Warren did not order the no-driving condition but allowed that the state could bring it back around for further discussion once Phelps is out of jail.
One condition that he is bound by is a no-contact order with Sanville. Newcomb said that wouldn’t be a problem. “He doesn’t know who she is,” she said.
