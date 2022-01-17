A St. Johnsbury woman has been accused of stealing money from a tip jar to buy dog food.
Kimberly S. Sherwood Kelley, 53, has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court with misdemeanor petit larceny but failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment on Jan. 10. The court is giving Kelley a second chance by issuing a Judicial Summons for her to appear in court on Jan. 31.
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police were called to the Subway Restaurant at 18 Federal Street on Oct. 19, 2021, for a report of a female suspect who allegedly took money out of the tip jar on the counter.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect as Kelley after watching the store security video.
“I’ve had numerous law enforcement encounters with her during the past several months,” wrote Lt. Mark Bickford in his report. “While watching the video you can clearly see Kelley reach into the tip jar with her left hand using her backpack as a device to obscure the view of the employee. She takes the removed cash from the tip jar and places it into her backpack.”
Store employees told police they were not sure exactly how much money was taken but did note that at least two $5 bills were missing.
Kelley was later located by police as she walked along Railroad Street and questioned about the alleged incident.
“Kelley when asked, stated she no longer had the money as she had used it to buy dog food,” wrote Lt. Bickford.
Kelley is facing a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
