ST. JOHNSBURY — Police arrested two women on Wednesday for breaking into an unoccupied and trash-laden Portland Street building the town acquired in a tax sale in 2020.
Rachel Stanzione, 40, and Elizabeth Willson, 39, were taken into custody by Lt. Mark Bickford and Capt. Jason Gray who had gone to the property Wednesday morning after someone called the police department to report that two people had just gone into the building.
The .22 acre property that contains a 3,680 square foot residential structure built in 1900 belongs to the town. It became town property in August 2020. Town Manager Chad Whitehead said people occupied the building when the town got it, and as soon as the state lifted the eviction moratorium last summer town officials evicted the occupants.
Clean-up work in the garage and outside the residence was done, but inside there’s a still a lot of trash. Whitehead said soon the town will be in a position to sell the building. He said the town will be looking for someone committed to returning it to a nice home.
Lt. Bickford reported Stanzione and Wilson were found inside “rummaging around.” According to Capt. Gray, the woman gained access by breaking a hasp on a window.
After police processed the women, they were released with citations to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for crimes of burglary and unlawful mischief.
