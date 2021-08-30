Police: Would-Be Robber Tackled By Fairgoers; Charged With Robbing Vendor

A woman was yelling for help after being robbed at the Caledonia County Fair late Friday night and everyone within earshot came to her assistance including two fairgoers who caught the suspected thief and held him on the ground until police arrived.
That’s according to Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby who was providing security at the fair with five of his deputies when the alleged incident occurred
“I heard her yelling ‘help! help! help! and all I saw was person after person just running,” said Sheriff Colby on Monday. “We all just started running towards her and two guys tackled him.”
Caledonia Superior Court
The suspect, Michael C. Alger, 36, of Lyndonville, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony charges of grand larceny, larceny from a person and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot the woman.
Police identified the two fairgoers who tackled Alger as community members Tyler Baugh and Jeremy Macomber.
Colby said both men as well as all the other fairgoers who responded to the woman’s call for help deserve a lot of credit.
“The great part from my perspective is you yell ‘help! help! help’ in the North Country and you’ve got every person in town headed your way,” said Sheriff Colby. “That’s the part that I love. That I still live in a place where you yell for help and everybody comes running.”
According to court documents, Alger is accused of stealing a bank bag containing more than $3,500 from fair vendors Elizabeth Degroot, 25, and her mother Patricia Degroot, 71, after they had closed down for the night.
“After closing down their booths they were walking back to their camper when a male came up behind them and stole their cash bag from a cart they were pulling,” wrote Sheriff Colby in his report.
Elizabeth Degroot then ran after the man and caught up with him only to be threatened by him.
“He shrugged her off and told her he would ‘shoot her,’” wrote Colby.
Police said Alger did not have a gun but was found to be in possession of a 7-inch knife in his backpack.
“Alger stated that he is 2 months behind on rent which also contributed to his stealing the bag,” wrote Colby.
During his arraignment on Monday, Alger’s lawyer did his job and tried to get the “larceny from a person” charge dismissed by arguing that the money bag may have been too far away from the alleged victims when it was stolen.
“We don’t know, based on this affidavit, if that cart was sufficiently attached to them or sufficiently close to them to be considered part of ‘the person’ under the larceny statute,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Sam Swope.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski also did her job and successfully opposed Swope’s efforts to dismiss the charge.
“I think that the ‘far-off’ argument doesn’t really fly because it states very clearly ‘cash bag from the cart they were pulling,’” said Zaleski.
Judge Michael J. Harris then set conditions of release and $1,500 bail on Alger. As of Monday night, Alger continued to be held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
If convicted of all three charges Alger faces a possible sentence of over 20 years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
It was the first time the Essex County Sheriff’s Department had been hired to provide security at the Caledonia County Fair. Fair officials say they hired the Essex officers because the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies did not have the manpower to staff the event.
Sheriff Colby said that despite the alleged incident it was an overall positive experience for him and his deputies and offered praise for the Caledonia County community.
“The entire time I was at the fair I felt that we were supported by the people,” said Colby.
