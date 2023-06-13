ST. JOHNSBURY — Pollutants detected at the Catamount Arts building during recent air quality testing are causing a temporary closure of the arts and entertainment center.
The decision was announced Tuesday morning with a directive to people wondering how indoor events will be impacted while the building is off-limits to check online (www.catamountarts.org) for updates.
Stone Environmental made the Discovery of the air quality concerns, which reported the results of their site testing late last week. The testing was part of Catamount Arts’ preparation for expanding the Eastern Avenue campus. The arts organization is working to purchase the Octagon properties to the side and in the back of the Catamount Arts building and create a “Creative Campus.”
The pollutants were found in the building at 115 Eastern Ave. that Catamount Arts has utilized since 2006 when Masonic Passumpsic Lodge #27 donated the building to Catamount. The building was built in 1912.
Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried said elevated levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene were found in the recent testing in the building.
Contamination impacting an Eastern Avenue property is not a new experience. Palmer Bros. Dry Cleaning, just three buildings uphill west of the Catamount Arts building, and property at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street just east of Catamount Arts have recently gone through extensive site work related to environmental concerns.
Palmer Bros. maintained operations throughout a months-long process in early 2021 to mitigate chemical contaminants related to dry cleaning solvents that were found in the soil beneath the dry cleaning building at 179 Eastern Ave.
It was a project deemed necessary following the discovery of air pollutants at the property at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street in 2017. Occupied at the time by employees serving in multiple state agencies, the building was evacuated when air quality results showed trace amounts of chemicals related to dry cleaning solvents were in the air.
It was in a Catamount Arts theater space next door on April 5, 2017, where employees of the building were told of the contamination.
Site concerns at the property were addressed, and the buildings there are occupied.
It’s the same contaminants, classified as carcinogens, found at all the properties; they are linked to dry cleaning solvents used in the distant past.
Fried, Catamount Arts director since 2009, said additional testing must take place before the scope of the problem and its solution are known in the Catamount Arts building. Until that information is available, he said, he can’t say how long the building will be closed.
Catamount Arts is responsible for an enormous variety of events and shows. Fortunately, many will be unaffected by the building closure as they happen off-site. The organization has a space at the Green Mountain Mall called the ArtPort, where many events are held. The summer season also brings several outdoor concerts with the Catamount Arts Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Those shows are at Dog Mountain or in downtown St. Johnsbury and will be unaffected by the closure of the Eastern Avenue building. Additional Catamount Art events that won’t be impacted by the building closure are shows in the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon (Steve Hartmann will perform there on Friday); any scheduled ArtPort event; Final Fridays events downtown; the Summer Solstice Raffle; Make Music Day; and summer camps.
Programming that is affected are film screenings, opera and theater simulcasts and gallery exhibitions. Fried said the space at the ArtPort will be considered as a possible relocation spot. “Once we’re moved into the ArtPort, we’ll evaluate what can be relocated or rescheduled,” he said.
While the building is off-limits, staff will be relocating to the ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall. Fried said the staff will quickly and easily adapt. “Our staff is amazing. They’re remarkably flexible, often working remotely, at performance venues, and out in the community, so we’re expecting a relatively smooth transition to temporary office space,” he said.
Valhalla, a company based in St. Johnsbury, will be installing a phone network at the ArtPort for staff communications and box office contact.
Visit www.catamountarts.org to learn about changes to indoor programming.
