LITTLETON — There’s always something to be glad about, says the world-famous Pollyanna character.
In Littleton, that optimistic attitude is reflected year-round in the exuberant Pollyanna bronze sculpture on the Littleton Public Library lawn, where hundreds of people each year stop to have their photo taken doing the Glad Wave.
“We’re getting set to welcome visitors to Littleton on Saturday, June 11, the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the Pollyanna statue, with lots of activities planned to help them find something to be glad about,” says Veronica Francis, owner of the Go Littleton Pollyanna Glad Shop, adjacent to the Pollyanna Gateway and directly across Main Street the Pollyanna sculpture.
In 1913, Littleton-born author Eleanor H. Porter created the Pollyanna character, whose very name inspires an understanding of gladness and optimism.
The Pollyanna sculpture, created by artist Emile Birch, was unveiled in 2002 and dedicated by the Eames family to the citizens of Littleton as a positive inspiration for all people to enjoy.
The Glad Day celebration includes:
10 a.m. to noon: Book signing at the Little Village Toy and Book Shop featuring Clarissa Kendall and her daughter Casey, of Ryegate, Vt., who wrote “I Appreciate Your Resilience” to show appreciation for all that kids have endured during the pandemic.
11 a.m.: Wear a fun hat and gather at the sculpture for individual photos.
Noon: Join the traditional group wave and photo at the sculpture followed by a hat parade around Porter Street and Mill Street. Fun fact: The Pollyanna of Littleton sculpture has been named one of the top 10 places to take a photo in New Hampshire.
1 to 2 p.m.: The Adam Reczek Band performs on the library lawn, including their new hit single Pollyanna.
3 to 4 p.m. A celebration calls for cake. Indulge in the cupcake eating challenge at Jack and Fins/Little Town Brews Patio. Sign up at gladdaynh.com
8 to 11 p.m.: Get ready to rock at the Littleton Elks Club, featuring Fred Ghioto, Paul Hayward, Jared Ghioto and band-mates performing rock ‘n roll timeless classics. Open to the public ages 21 and up. Limited tickets at the door. Early bird tickets available at gladdaynh.com.
Throughout the day, visitors are encouraged to wear their hats and play the Glad Game by bringing a sign stating what they are Glad About.
Eleanor Porter aficionado Deb Alberini will be strolling around downtown in character to share stories of the author’s life, including the years she lived in Littleton.
“With so many fun activities to enjoy, we invite everyone to stop by during the day and find something to be glad about,” says Francis.
Additional information about the day’s activities is available at gladdaynh.com
