LITTLETON — Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the Pollyanna sculpture, and two people who were instrumental in the process remembered the New Hampshire artist who made it, Emile Birch.
Pollyanna Day — proclaimed statewide as the second Saturday in June following a bill signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2019 — attracts people from near and afar to the bronze fine art sculpture that stands by the steps of the Littleton Public Library.
This year was no exception.
“Hello, Littleton,” said Veronica Francis, owner of the Pollyanna-themed GoLittleton Glad Shop across the street. “What a great crowd we have today. We are so welcoming and so glad to see so many glad people from all over the country. We have people from North Dakota who showed up and are wearing their hats.”
Beside the library is the house where Littleton native Eleanor H. Porter, author of the 1913 book called “Pollyanna” that tells the story of an orphan girl who stays cheerful and optimistic in spite of the challenges thrown at her, was born.
The book would go on to become an international bestseller, translated into a dozen languages and adapted to several films.
The sculpture has since been named by the state as New Hampshire’s most welcoming attraction, drawing people who wear the Pollyanna hat and appear wearing the Pollyanna dress.
“How lucky could Littleton be?” said resident Jere Eames. “Littleton has always been an upbeat, enthusiastic, and energetic town.”
That character of Littleton and Pollyanna who exemplifies it are now tied together, he said.
In the early 2000s, the Eames family commissioned the bronze Pollyanna sculpture and put out a call to artists.
Eames and Barbara Ashley were among those who served on the selection committee.
From the get-go, Birch (who could not attend Saturday’s celebration because of health issues) rose to the top.
“He was wonderful to work with,” said Eames. “We liked his attitude right away. Immediately, he got it.”
Birch did a lot of his work developing the sculpture right in the library.
Committee members gave Birch ideas on what they were looking for in a sculpture — a sense of motion, a swirling skirt, a smiling girl looking out with the glad wave.
“All those little things, “said Eames. “Everything he took down and then he brought us in and we had another meeting with his clay model and had another chance to critique it. He kept working on it. He was patient, a gentleman, and did a wonderful job. Everything was first class. He went to the foundry and had it delivered. I can’t say enough good about him.”
Everything about the sculpture was planned, down to the granite foundation blocks, said Eames.
“It was absolutely incredible,” said Ashley.
Birch himself unveiled the Pollyanna sculpture in June 2002.
“The moment he was pulling that off and Jere was standing right there said everything,” said Ashley. “It was one of Emile’s last sculptures and he called it his favorite piece.”
Among those turning out for Pollyanna Day on Saturday for a closer look were Russ Lambert and Kathy Gardner, of Lawrence, Mass., who made the two-hour drive north and lodged across the street at Thayers Inn.
“Nice little town,” said Gardner. “We had never heard of it before”
It was the second Pollyanna Day for Yuliya De Silva, a Russian native now living in Maine who returned wearing her Pollyanna hat.
“I love the book and read the book right here,” she said. “Be glad in every way. This is awesome and it’s every year.”
Others attending Pollyanna Day included District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau, state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, former Littleton Selectman Mike Gilman and his wife, Debi Warner, and Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton Inc.
Ashley highlighted the Pollyanna legislation signed three years ago by the governor that proclaims the second Saturday of June as Pollyanna of Littleton, New Hampshire Recognition Day and encourages schools, libraries, and citizens to celebrate with appropriate ceremonies and activities, as well as Birch being a known artist who has made other historical sculptures.
“We have two things that have justifiably put Littleton further on the map,” she said. “Now, it has its place in history.”
“New Hampshire’s most welcoming attraction — that’s not a bad title,” said Eames.
