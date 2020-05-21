Pop-up Testing Clinics Expand In NEK

NEWPORT CITY — Pop up testing for the presence of a COVID-19 infection will expand in the Northeast Kingdom in the coming weeks.
Testing slots for anyone who wanted a test filled up quickly when the state first organized the pop-up testing sites last week.
On Thursday, health department nurses assisted by members of area rescue squads and the Vermont Air National Guard, held testing at two tents in the North Country Union High School parking lot.
Jessica Andrews and David Pinkney arrived wearing masks at the parking lot. They both work at North Country Hospital and wanted to make sure that they don’t have the virus. They should get their results within a few days.
NCH has not had any COVID-19 patients.
Only those who made a reservation were allowed to get the test.
The tests were for anyone without symptoms, who wondered if they were among those who have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic — walking around and spreading the virus without knowing.
Anyone who showed up with symptoms were being told to contact their hospital or doctor immediately, said Justin “Tin” Barton-Caplin, public health services district director of the Newport office of the Vermont Department of Health.
“It’s a priority for the state to expand testing,” Barton-Caplin said.
The state is doing 1,000 tests a day, he said.
“It’s more and more important” to know how widespread the virus is in different communities, he added.
And testing is a priority for going back to work in Vermont.
Some employers want to know that their employees test negative before letting them back to work, he said.
For the state, the priority is to have testing for health care and child care providers and for first responders.
The test is a nasal pharyngeal swab using long swabs at the back of the throat, Barton-Caplin said. When nasal swabs, which are easier to administer, become available, he said that the state wants to use them in long-term care facilities.
Future Pop-up Tests
The Air National Guard will conduct another pop-up testing site on Saturday in St. Johnsbury. The times for that are all reserved.
There are openings now at other pop-up testing times in the next couple of weeks.
On May 29 and June 5, there are times available to reserve at the St. Johnsbury Community Health Care on 165 Sherman Dr. There are weekly pop-up clinics beginning June 1 at Orleans Dental Clinic at 11 Union St. in Orleans Village.
For more information about the clinics and to make an online reservation, go to https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
You can also call 2-1-1 to make a reservation.
Officials remind those who make a reservation to please go back online or call to cancel it, if they cannot make it, so that someone else can step in.
