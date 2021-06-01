Popular InkWell Coffee Shop To Close After Lease Not Renewed

LITTLETON — After four years of serving customers in the heart of the river district, the InkWell Coffee and Tea House, at 42 Mill St., will be closing its doors after its lease was not renewed.
When contacted on Friday, Angel Anan, who, with her husband, Jim, has been renting the space from property owner Brenda Corliss-Simon, said the notice came as a surprise.
“Two weeks ago, I received certified mail, two letters from a lawyer,” she said. “I thought maybe we were being sued. I opened it and they were eviction papers. Normally, you get eviction papers when you are told to leave a property and don’t leave … We had six weeks to get out … We were totally shocked.”
The last day of business will be June 16.
By June 23, the Anans, whose children have also participated in the running of the business, must be completely out.
On Tuesday, Jim Anan said a change in the lease agreement about a year and a half ago made it a month-to-month lease that left a loophole for what’s happening now.
“But it was just the suddenness of it and no preparation,” he said. “The reason she put in the eviction notice is the owner wants to renovate the property.”
Until now, the Anans have watched what had been their first business venture flourish and grow in popularity, beyond what they had envisioned.
Although they had been considering selling the InkWell at some future point to devote time to other endeavors - they have a ministry and run Elevate Church - Angel Anan said she and Jim did not choose to leave and wouldn’t have left.
“Summers are our biggest cash flow and to rob us of that was so devastating, and so devastating to the community,” she said.
The InkWell debuted on June 14, 2017, and was the dream of Angel Anan, who was inspired by The Ink Well coffee shop in her native New Jersey.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting in July 2017 drew area residents and business owners and several elected officials, who presented the Anans with a State of New Hampshire resolution congratulating them.
“Community first,” coffee second,” said Angel Anan. “We wanted to provide a place for the community. What we created went far beyond our expectations … The InkWell family that was created was so beautiful and so fulfilling and that is what I will miss the most.”
The Anans broke the news about the business closure on Friday, in a social media post that read, “To All of our Amazing and Loyal Customers, It is with a sad heart that we need to inform you that our last day of business will be on Wednesday, June 16. Our lease has been terminated and we have been evicted. We have been so honored to serve you and get to know many of you personally. We appreciate your loyal patronage and we will deeply miss you! We are not sure what the future holds for the Ink Well, so stay tuned!”
The reaction and expressions of sadness from dozens of customers was swift.
Monroe resident Karen White left a message stating that Jim and Angel “breathed new life into Main Street when their dreams were realized with The Ink Well.”
“They are so much more than a coffee shop that serves delicious specialty food and coffee,” said White. “The Ink Well is a place where people can steal away a few moments of peace during their hectic days … They built a relaxing space and genuinely welcome anyone who walks through their doors with fellowship and friendship; that is where the community and Littleton’s visitors will feel the biggest loss.”
The outpouring of the Littleton community, which includes people who want to help keep the InkWell going, is special, said Angel.
“This was my baby from conception,” she said. “If something we started can continue and someone can take it to the next level, knowing it can still be here would be gratifying for us.”
She said, “We originally started it to not only fulfill a dream of being a business owner, but filling the need for a coffeehouse and gathering place in our town. That’s why we went that route, not knowing much about coffee or tea or the café business or the food industry and just learning along the way. We had amazing people who came along to mentor us and help us and it continued up until this day. We created such a family atmosphere, not only for us personally, but an extended family with our customers. Not being able to say goodbye to everybody is really hard.”
Two customers who are published authors wrote books in the InkWell’s green room, said Angel.
“I talked to one of our regular customers who had moved into town probably two years ago or so and he said that every friend that he has right now he’s met in the InkWell,” said Jim.
The Anans will now place all of the coffee-making, refrigeration, and other equipment in storage in a warehouse at their church property on Redington Street until they figure out what comes next.
On Tuesday, Corliss-Simon was asked by The Caledonian-Record why the lease for InkWell was not renewed and if she has any future plans for the space at 42 Mill St.
“I don’t have any comment,” she said.
