Popular Lyndon Restaurant Back Open For Business

Federal Agents from the Internal Revenue Service at Everybuddy’s Casual Dining restaurant at 774 Main Street in Lyndon on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

Everybuddy’s Casual Dining restaurant in Lyndon is back open for business as usual after being closed temporarily on Tuesday by agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

At least a dozen IRS agents - some of them armed and wearing tactical gear - arrived at the popular eatery located at 774 Main St. Tuesday morning with a search warrant and turned away arriving customers while they conducted their investigation.

