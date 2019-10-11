Popular Lyndon Restaurant Back Open For Business

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Everybuddy’s Casual Dining restaurant in Lyndon is back open for business as usual after being closed temporarily on Tuesday by agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
At least a dozen IRS agents - some of them armed and wearing tactical gear - arrived at the popular eatery located at 774 Main St. Tuesday morning with a search warrant and turned away arriving customers while they conducted their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.