‘Pork Chop’ Arrested On 2016 Warrant

Christopher "Pork Chop" Mackay in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury in October of 2015.

An assault suspect on the run from charges for nearly four years is back in jail after being arrested in St. Johnsbury last week.

Christopher “Pork Chop” Mackay, 28, is now being held for lack $25,000 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.