Portland Street Businessman Wants Out Of Jail

Tony Burrington

A Peacham man indicted last week on a federal gun charge is asking the court to release him from pre-trial detention so he can engage in a substance abuse treatment program and then move back into his residence to await trial.

Tony Lee Burrington Jr., 26, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a felony charge of unlawful transport of firearms and was ordered detained last week “pending further proceedings,” by U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy.

