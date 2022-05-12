Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, right, and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary exit 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 while investigating drug activity at the residence. The law officers were among many who were part of a police raid there that revealed the presence of guns and drugs. Multiple people in the residence were taken into custody. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, right, and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary exit 619 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 while investigating drug activity at the residence. The law officers were among many who were part of a police raid there that revealed the presence of guns and drugs. Multiple people in the residence were taken into custody. (Photo by Dana Gray)
One of the suspects charged in connection with a St. Johnsbury drug raid at 619 Portland Street last year has been convicted.
Jonathon C. Headley, 25, of Enfield, Conn., pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to amended felony charges of dispensing fentanyl, dispensing cocaine and dispensing narcotics. Headley was then sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 2-8 years all suspended except for one year to serve.
Headley was also ordered to pay $411 in court surcharges and will be subject to a lengthy list of probation conditions.
Caledonia Superior Court
Headley was arrested in February of 2021 after police executed a search warrant at the house and seized guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Headley was one of six suspects arrested and cited into court on multiple charges. He was originally charged with fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking and possession of narcotics.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Headley had been facing a possible sentence of up to 80 years in prison and $2.5 million dollars in fines.
Headley is serving his time at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Police said the raid, which also involved the Northern Drug Task Force, The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF and FBI, led to the seizure of 84 grams of fentanyl and 190 grams of crack cocaine.
Police also said they also found $7,567 in cash in the house and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic handguns. Two of the handguns and one of the AR-15 rifles were identified as stolen. Two of the handguns seized by police had the serial numbers filed off.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.