Portrait Honors Important Man In Craftsbury’s History

Harry Miller, school board chair, accepts a portrait of George Washington Henderson, on behalf of Craftsbury schools from the portrait's artist Crystal Stokes. The portrait's unveiling happened on Sept. 12 on Craftsbury Common. (Courtesy Photo)

A portrait of historic principal George Washington Henderson was unveiled on Craftsbury Common on Saturday.

Artist Crystal Stokes of Worcester, Vermont was commissioned to paint the portrait of Henderson, a former principal of Craftsbury schools from 1877-1880, and again from 1886-1888.

