Positive Case Closes NCU Junior High School Tuesday

North Country Union Junior High School in Derby Center closed Tuesday due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19. (File Photo)

DERBY CENTER — North Country Union Junior High School closed Tuesday after a person in the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed late Monday evening, said John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments