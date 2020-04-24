Positive Cases Stable Across The Region

The weekly snapshot of testing for COVID-19 at Northeast Kingdom hospitals shows only small changes in the number of people testing positive in the past week.
And the number of people needing to be tested has declined since last week.
Orleans County has nine positive cases, up one from last week. Caledonia County has 12, up two, and Essex County has one more case at two in total.
The downward trend in positive results out of the total number of tests done continues, says Wendy Franklin, director of communications and foundation at North Country Hospital in Newport City. The number of positive results is below one percent of the number of people tested.
At NCH’s mobile testing station, there have been 291 tests done since they began.
In the week ending Thursday, 59 tests were conducted, and there were no positive results, Franklin stated.
There are no patients being treated at NCH for COVID-19.
NCH has begun offering COVID-19 diagnostic testing to the hospital’s health care workers, which is completely voluntary, Franklin stated.
At Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, the total number of tests are now at 452, with 69 more completed in the past week.
So far, 10 people tested positive at the NVRH testing site, according to the hospital’s online “dashboard” as of Thursday. The other two people who live in Caledonia County who tested positive would have taken the test at another facility.
Like NCH, there are no patients at NVRH being treated for COVID-19.
Doctors are determining which of their patients should be tested for COVID-19.
In New Hampshire, there are still only two positive cases of people tested and living in Coos County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.