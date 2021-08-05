Positive COVID Case Detected In Orleans Court

Someone has tested positive at the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport for COVID-19.
But according to court administrators, the positive case won’t be affecting courthouse operations at this time.
“Judiciary management has received news of a positive COVID-19 test for a person located in the Orleans courts,” wrote Regional Superior Court Clerk Maggie Villeneuve in an email to members of the legal community Thursday morning.
“Our understanding is the date they were last in the courts was Thursday, July 29th,” wrote Villeneuve. “At this time, we are not making any changes to court operations or court schedules.”
The court is not identifying the affected person or their position in the court system for privacy reasons.
Orleans County court remains partially closed to the public due to a lack of space for social distancing and the lack of an adequate HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) system to ensure air quality to prevent the spread of the virus.
Seven other county courthouses in Vermont have been classified by the judiciary as unfit for full public access. They include Essex, Bennington, Franklin, Grand Isle, Washington, Windham and Windsor courts.
It’s not the first COVID outbreak in Northeast Kingdom courts.
In St. Johnsbury, two employees at the Caledonia County Courthouse tested positive for the virus in November of 2020 which led to the temporary closing of the court, while other courthouse employees waited for their COVID test results.
