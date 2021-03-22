ST. JOHNSBURY — An employee of The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive case was reported this morning and while contact tracing and testing are now underway prosecutors continued to present their cases in Caledonia Superior Court by remote means on Monday.
“I can confirm that a member of my staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski. “The office will continue to operate by remote means while we await test results and conduct cleaning. No member of my staff has been physically in the courtroom in the past year, and the office has remained closed to the public for the past year. My sincere hope is that my entire staff will weather this safely.”
The State’s Attorney’s office is on the ground floor of the Caledonia County Courthouse.
