Post Claiming Missing Lyndonville Boy A Scam

This recent social media post falsely claims a boy is missing. It is a scam attempt to obtain personal information. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — If there is a school-aged boy in the area named Tyler Griffin, who wears sneakers with purple and red shoelaces and weighs 124 pounds, he’s not missing.

A social media post that claims otherwise is a scam.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments