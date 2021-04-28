“Wonderful news!”
That was how Jackie Folsom, a lobbyist for Vermont Fairs and Field Days, opened her report to the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee on Wednesday.
Folsom reported that every Vermont fair but one — the Bradford Fair — is expected to open this season.
That includes the Caledonia County Fair (Aug. 25 to 29) and Orleans County Fair (Sept. 8 to 12).
They are “ready to go,” Folsom said.
Already, the fairgrounds have started to emerge from COVID-19.
The Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland recently hosted a craft fair and the Orleans County Fair Association has a Memorial Day celebration, complete with a demolition derby and gymkhana competition, scheduled for May 30, Folsom said.
“They’re all gearing up and they’re all excited,” she said.
Asked about COVID measures, Folsom said fair officials were waiting on updated guidance from Gov. Phil Scott.
Earlier this month the governor presented a three-month phased re-opening plan, which is expected to return life and the economy “back to normal” by July 4.
“The events are waiting for his final say on what July 4 will bring,” Folsom said.
She said most fairs anticipate having some COVID measures in place such as social distance, mask use indoors, and one-way directional traffic.
She does not expect fairs to ask for proof of vaccination.
“I don’t think we’re going to have anybody with vaccination card police standing at the gates, I don’t ever want to see that happening,” she said, adding that, “The fairs are going to do all they can to make anybody who shows up as comfortable as they can, and they’ll be very pleased to see anyone who comes in their gates [vaccinated or unvaccinated].”
Meanwhile, fairs could receive as much as $800,000 in state assistance as they continue to cope with the pandemic.
That includes $500,000 in COVID relief, which was included in the Senate version of the budget, and $300,000 in the capital grants budget — a $100,000 increase over previous years — which is under consideration in the House.
Those funds will help fair associations cope with lost revenue, due to canceled events over the past year, as well as a possible decrease in attendance this summer, as people slowly return to fairs, festivals and other large-scale events.
“Some people may be a little reluctant to get out there,” Folsom said. “We just have to wait and see what happens.”
The state already distributed $500,000 in COVID funds to fair associations last year, and those funds “really helped a lot of them to keep the lights on, and the water flowing, and to perform maintenance on the grounds,” she said.
Meanwhile, in addition to revenue concerns, fair associations across the state have contracted with amusement vendors, who are reporting manpower issues, as they attempt to rebuild staff following a prolonged pandemic shutdown.
However, those issues are not expected to seriously impact either the Caledonia or Orleans County fairs.
