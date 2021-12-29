Potential Buyer Confident In Pursuit Of Tap And Die

LYNDONVILLE — A local businessman remains in talks to purchase the Tap and Die building.
Dennis Bouffard, the owner of Lyndon Truck Center, expressed confidence this week that he would acquire the 93,000-square-foot structure and four-acre property sometime next year.
He hopes to relocate his commercial truck repair business to the vacant industrial site located at 378 Main St in Lyndonville.
“I’m sure something is going to happen, I just don’t know when,” he said.
He continues to negotiate with building lease-holder Kennametal and land-owner Robert Bosch Corp.
If a deal is reached, Lyndon Truck Center would move into a steel-framed 67,000-square-foot factory/warehouse area and commercial tenants would lease out the wood-framed office building.
Bouffard recently performed a walk-through of the structure, to determine structural integrity. No red flags were found.
He acknowledged “the place needs a lot of work” after sitting dormant for seven years. However, he dismissed opinions that the building needs to be flattened in order for the site to be re-used.
“It would be a damn shame to tear that place down because buildings like that were built to last. And there’s no reason not to re-purpose them,” he said.
The clean-up of underground contamination must still be addressed.
Bosch discovered chlorinated solvents during a Phase 1 environmental assessment in the “early 1990s.” They continue to track them with 30 monitoring wells on and around the site.
Bouffard would likely conduct another Phase 1 environmental assessment as a condition of purchase, as liability protection in case additional contaminants are found.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association has volunteered to conduct the Phase 1 assessment on Bouffard’s behalf, pending approval from Bosch.
The process has been slow and methodical, to ensure all matters are addressed, Bouffard said.
“It’s a lot of dotting of I’s and crossing of T’s,” he said.
In September, Kennametal wanted to tear down the building, citing unsuccessful attempts to find a new tenant.
However, the Development Review Board denied a demolition permit because Bosch Corp. wouldn’t commit to removing the concrete slab foundation, which would hinder the redevelopment of the site.
After that setback, the companies opened talks with Bouffard.
Lyndon Truck Center is a 14-year-old company that fixes all types of heavy trucks — including tractor-trailers, oil and propane trucks, dump trucks and more — and serves customers throughout the region and across the continent, from Ontario to Texas.
Over time, the business outgrew its original Lyndon location and moved to St. Johnsbury. Now, it has grown too large for its current 10,000 square foot space.
If successful, Bouffard would keep the building on the tax rolls. It accounts for 2% of the Lyndonville grand list and generates around $16,000 in annual tax revenue for the village.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.