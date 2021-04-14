The Northeast Kingdom’s Mrs. O is making it through the pandemic with the help of her family and friends … and some ice cream lovers across the river that she hasn’t even met yet.
Constance Olszowy, better known as Mrs. O, turned 102 this past September, the Caledonian previously reported. She came to Vermont in the 1990s to live with her late son, Dennis.
Tales of the centenarian have been gracing the ears of Shannon Shepard and Ryan Fisher, who run the Vulgar Display of Poutine in downtown Littleton, since September of last year when Damon Cawley, one of Mrs. O’s caregivers, joined their team.
So when the poutinerie ended up with some leftover Super Secret Ice Cream (made by Kristina Zontini in Sugar Hill in collaboration with Broken Spoon in Franklin) after a pop-up event on April 1 to celebrate the opening of BABA YAGA, they decided to put it to good use.
This past Sunday, the poutinerie had a special dessert option: sundaes for a $6 minimum donation with all proceeds to benefit Mrs. O. The Thai chili ice cream was dipped in chocolate, rolled in dark russet chips and topped with all the fixins: hot fudge, strawberry compote, whip cream, walnuts, a basil sprig and a cherry on top.
Shepard said Tuesday that despite the limited notice, they have raised $75 for Mrs. O and her family — and hope to continue the Sunday Sundaes to raise more funds to support the centenarian.
“Since we love Damon and Megan and their family so much, we asked ourselves what we could do to help,” said Shepard.
Mrs. O said Monday that it was an honor to have the sundae (called “Ballin’ For Mrs. O”) named after her and that she wants to thank Shepard, Fisher, and the people who made donations — she hopes they enjoyed the ice cream.
Cawley met Mrs. O about five years ago when he was working at the Fairbanks Museum, one of her favorite places, as the director of guest services. He went to open the door for Mrs. O, her daughter-in-law Laurie Olszowy and granddaughter Megan Durocher and told them there was a ramp in the back if they preferred.
Durocher told him no, Mrs. O wanted to come on up the steps.
Later that year, Cawley started dating Durocher. He has become part of their family and recently became a caregiver for Mrs. O.
Last December, due to a number of factors falling into place, Mrs. O was able to move in with Durocher and Olszowy, who married Mrs. O’s late son Dennis back in 1998. After living in assisted living for some time, she is now at home in Waterford.
Durocher could not pronounce the last name Olszowy when she met Mrs. O at age seven … hence “Mrs. O.”
“I’ve personally never met anybody like Mrs. O before,” said Cawley on Monday. “Not just being 102 years old, but she’s just a unique individual. She’s one of the kindest, most good, best people I have ever met in my entire life. She’s just genuinely of another era.”
Cawley was a huge fan of the poutinerie, which opened in Island Pond in August 2019 and then made the jump to Littleton in July 2020 to try and survive the pandemic.
“I love working there and [Shepard and Fisher] are two of the greatest people I’ve ever worked for,” Cawley said. “Sundaes on Sunday was a total surprise to me; I just came to work one day and they said they were going to do it and donate the money to Mrs. O. They see how hard I work to both support them and support Mrs. O and they think she’s such a character.”
Cawley said that the poutinerie and others, including local phenomenon Crumb Bar, are trying really hard to create community in Littleton.
“Can we make money and establish a business as young people who don’t really have a lot of capital? Can we also give back to the community?” said Cawley. “We can do both.”
He added that supporting the oldest members of the community is really important as most of the time they are forgotten.
“Megan is not even blood-related to Mrs. O; she’s her step-granddaughter,” said Cawley. “But when you love somebody and you’re committed to their health and happiness, you don’t have to be blood-related … it’s contagious. It’s spread to me, I care for Mrs. O now, I work at the poutinerie, it’s spread to Shannon and Ryan indirectly … when you do good things, it’s viral.”
Money raised at the poutinerie will be used to benefit Mrs. O however needed, which Durocher says is entirely generous.
“No one budgets to live into their 100s,” she said.
Though Mrs. O and her three caregivers — Olszowy, Durocher, and Cawley — are now fully vaccinated, they still remain vigilant about her and their safety.
“Running a restaurant is just dangerous right now in general … we’ve all been terrified,” said Cawley. “I wear two masks and I sanitize anything that anybody touches in the restaurant because I want to keep everybody safe … and I also work with a 102-year-old person.”
Mrs. O herself said that everyone has to do their part to stay safe and keep others safe.
“I feel safe … or safer, that is,” said Mrs. O, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic, of her vaccination. “You never know.”
When asked how she’s been able to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. O says, “I eat good, I sleep good, I have people who care about me and take care of me. To keep going every day, you’ve got to feel something. I feel so many good things.”
“Being with family is the most important thing,” she added.
Durocher said that she and her mother are ecstatic that Mrs. O lives with them. The centenarian receives everything at home: nurse visitations, meals and snacks, activities, watching her favorite shows, going for drives, baking desserts, and at the center: time with family.
Durocher said that while it has been quite a challenge to care for a centenarian during the pandemic, the four have become quite the team.
“We have always been family, but you develop another level of intimacy when you become a caregiver,” she said. “We have made a good routine with a healthy dose of spontaneity in the day. Her physical health is as important as her emotional well-being too. She deserves the same level of quality of life as anyone else in any other stage of life.”
Cawley says that Shepard and Fisher have been encouraging Mrs. O to get her own Instagram account for some time and, this past week, the wish came true.
Durocher started @mrs_o_1918 to share photos, stories and quips from the centenarian to illustrate her past and present.
“Mrs. O is my absolute favorite person,” said Durocher on Monday, in an interview conducted between rounds of Yahtzee. “She astounds me every day and I have learned so much from her over the past 24 years. I wanted to chronicle her quips, her stories, and her emotions for others to provide a glimpse into the life of a centenarian.”
“She has just experienced so very much in her life, and I got her permission to share those stories and experiences with others,” she added. “I thought Instagram would be the perfect platform, because I really love photographing Mrs. O and looking at her old family photos with her, too.”
Mrs. O’s Instagram can be found at instagram.com/mrs_o_1918
“Mrs. O has outlived her family including one of her sons,” said Durocher. “Mrs. O has been incredibly resilient and has lived well. We are really thankful whenever others help us to care for her. Nothing means more than supporting her.”
“I encourage people to care for the elderly, be responsible with the pandemic and eat good food and listen to good music because we all need a little bit of something,” said Cawley.
