LYNDON — Powers Park is the town’s best-kept secret.
Sarah Jewell, President of the non-profit Village Improvement Society that runs the town-owned park, said the recreation facility has been underutilized because not enough people know it exists.
“Once we get people in here, a lot of them say, “I didn’t even know there was a park here,” Jewell said.
Now, VIS wants to get the secret out.
The volunteer organization is raising funds for a major renovation project to grow the park and attract more users.
As a first step, they want to build a bigger, ADA-accessible playground to better serve the hundreds of children who use the park each summer.
Beyond that, they have discussed creating a trail system, refurbishing the tennis and basketball courts, and encouraging more use of the property’s fields and pavilion.
VIS is in the process of applying for a $40,000 grant through the Vermont Community Development Program to pay for pre-engineering work such as groundwater, wetlands and archaeological studies.
Once that information is in hand, the non-profit can determine the best use for the land, pursue additional funds (including town ARPA money), and move on to the design phase.
The goal, said VIS member Sarah Lafferty, is to turn Powers Park from “the place with the swimming pool and tennis courts” into a true year-round recreational facility with widespread appeal.
“The pool [and tennis courts are] great, but there’s ten other months of the year and a lot more that can be done here,” she said.
CONTINUING EFFORTS
In recent years, the Village Improvement Society has completely renovated the swimming pool at Powers Park, rehabbed a cycling pump track (with assistance from the Kingdom Trails Association), purchased soccer nets, and welcomed pickleball.
They view the new playground as the next step.
It would replace the current playground, which cannot accommodate the estimated 400 to 500 children who use the park each summer (many of them five days a week from Monday through Friday), and is not ADA accessible for children, parents and guardians with mobility issues.
Lafferty called the new playground “the big ticket item” and said other ideas under discussion would be written into a five-year plan.
One of those “other ideas” could be a trail system.
Lafferty has dreams of creating a trail system, in cooperation with abutting landowners the Town of Lyndon and the Passumpsic Valley Land Trust, that would run from the Sanborn Bridge all the way to the Town Offices.
In theory, it would tie into the Paths Around Lyndon trail loop and a new sidewalk system running from Lyndon Institute to Northern Vermont University.
“It’s still really early in the planning stages,” Lafferty said.
A SPECIAL PLACE
Lafferty was born and raised in Lyndon and remembers spending many days at Powers Park when she was younger.
She called it a special place.
“My parents met here,” she said. “I took swimming lessons here. My [three] kids took lessons here. My daughter works here.”
It is the only park of its kind within walking distance for village families, including low-income households.
Because it provides equitable access to kids of all economic backgrounds, it forges relationships between them and strengthens the community.
“A lot of communities aren’t lucky enough to have a park that’s walkable from downtown,” Lafferty said.
While Lyndon is surrounded by world-class outdoor recreation venues such as Kingdom Trails and Burke Mountain that draw people from afar, Powers Park remains an important resource for local children.
Through the renovation project, the Village Improvement Society hopes to serve that population better.
By providing affordable access to outdoor recreation, Powers Park teaches local children that the region’s outdoor recreation isn’t just for tourists and that they can — and should — enjoy what the Northeast Kingdom has to offer, Lafferty said.
“I think it’s important that we teach our children how to play and how to love where we’re from,” Lafferty said. “For me, I want my kids to live here when they’re older. I want them to love Lyndonville and I want them to raise their children here. I don’t want them to think this is everybody else’s playground .”
LONGER SEASON?
Powers Park hosted an open swim and movie night on Wednesday that drew a large crowd.
It was a success, part of VIS’s plan to offer more community events and draw more people to the park.
However, it also marked the close of the season.
The park’s 8-week summer and tennis programs end Friday so that instructors — most of the high school students and athletes — can begin classes and preseason practice.
The Village Improvement Society would like to expand its seasonal offerings, but to do so they will need help.
VIS began the year with three volunteers. Now they have eight. They could use more. Those interested in making a difference and helping with park improvements should visit https://www.powerspark.org/
Powers Park is one of three town-owned recreation facilities operated by volunteer nonprofits, and that is part of what makes Lyndon special, Lafferty said.
“We have so many volunteers and so many people that put blood, sweat and skin into the game to make sure that kids have an experience growing up,” she said. “There were volunteer boards that did that when I was here [as a kid] and gave me that experience, and I’m doing that for this generation of kids.”
“There’s something really cool about that, and there’s something really special about that.”
