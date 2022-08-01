WEST STEWARTSTOWN — Staff at the Coos County Nursing Hospital have grown unhappy with personal protective equipment guidelines.
The short-staffed facility could lose more employees if those requirements are not eased, according to hospital administrator Laura Mills in a report to the Coos County Commissioners last month.
“All staff continue to be required to wear shields with their masks until the County Transmission Rate drops to moderate or below. This is causing a great deal of unrest in the staff. More are threatening to leave over the COVID restrictions that must be followed. Our Medical Director, Dr. Fothergill is also becoming quite upset over the restrictions and requirements,” Mills wrote.
“Unfortunately, these are [U.S. Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services]regulations and to choose not to follow them would mean deficiencies, penalties, and possibly put our home in “Immediate Jeopardy.” This is a risk I cannot take.”
Due to staff shortages, CCNH planned no new admissions last month despite being at just 62 percent occupancy with a five-person waiting list.
As of July 13, the nursing hospital was short four full-time equivalent RNs, “one or two” contracted LNAs, and two housekeeping/laundry employees.
Employees were also being sought to fill 150 open hours for dietary aides and 40 open hours for activities staff.
To ensure those staffing levels were not further impacted by COVID, the nursing hospital was expected to continue with twice-weekly COVID testing for staff who have not received a booster dose, which is not mandated.
To aid hiring efforts, the county commissioners voted 3-0 to expand a recruitment bonus program.
Previously, CCNH employees received a bonus for recruiting nursing staff. Now they can earn a bonus for recruiting staff to all CCNH departments, nursing included.
