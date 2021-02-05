PPP Rolls Along In New Hampshire

The Paycheck Protection Program continues to deliver aid to New Hampshire businesses and non-profits.
State lenders have processed 4,500 loans totaling $460 million since the second round of PPP began on Jan. 11.
The program reopens with $284 billion in funding and is open to new and returning applicants.
Rachael Roderick, deputy director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s New Hampshire office, laid out new PPP rules during a Friday webinar.
Looser Guidelines: The program was originally limited to payroll expenses. The new PPP offers more flexibility. Recipients must spend 60% on payroll (which can now include employer-paid healthcare) and the other 40% on various other costs (rent, mortgage, payments to utilities, property damage, and personal protective equipment, etc.).
First Draw Eligibility: Those seeking their first PPP loan can do so. Eligibility has been expanded to include housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations, news organizations, and 501(c)(6) organizations, such as chambers of commerce and trade organizations.
Second Draw Restrictions: Previous PPP recipients will be eligible for another loan. To qualify for a “second draw” they must be capped at 300 employees (down from 500 in the first draw) and prove a 25% or more reduction in revenue in 2020 compared to 2019. Maximum loan amounts are $2 million (down from $10 million).
Second draw applicants must include state COVID relief funds in revenue figures. PPP forgiveness and Economic Injury Disaster Loans are not factored into those calculations, Roderick said.
PPP OR SVO
Congress re-authorized PPP through a COVID-19 rescue package that was signed into law on Dec. 27.
The law also created the $15 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program for live venues.
Both programs will run by the U.S. Small Business Administration but have different timelines. PPP ends March 31, SVO has not opened yet. Businesses and non-profits cannot apply to both.
That poses a dilemma.
However, Roderick expressed confidence that SVO would open before the PPP deadline.
“I understand people are nervous if they’re not sure which program to go for. But I would guess sooner than later we’ll have more information on [SVO] and an opening date,” she said.
She advised those interested in the program to wait.
“So sit tight for a little bit longer, and wait a little bit longer if you think you might be eligible for [SVO]. Because once you pull the trigger on the PPP draw, even if you decide to return the money or withdraw the application, once you have an approval that makes you ineligible for the other.”
BE PREPARED
Michael O’Reilly, a senior VP at Bangor Savings Bank, offered recommendations to simplify the PPP process.
“Before you submit an application, please take the time to organize your documents that support your loan amount. It makes it easier to apply. Because we do require some of those documents to be uploaded. We recommend scanning the paper document into electronic documents when possible, obviously easier to store and submit them as well,” he said. “And it’s also a good idea to open a separate checking account for PPP. That way the funds get deposited in that account and you have a nice running tally of what you’re using them for.”
He also described common errors, which can cause applications to be sent back.
“The payroll numbers are not supported in the calculations,” he said, noting that employers are required to submit payroll tax forms with their application. “We’re not the PPP police, but we want to make sure that when you submit your application it goes smoothly to the SBA, and more importantly when you get to the forgiveness process, you’ll get his loan 100% forgiven.”
He added that proof of a 25% or more reduction in revenue is needed in all cases.
“If you are applying for a loan of less than $150,000, you do not have to provide that documentation to the bank upfront, but you need to keep it because you will need it for the forgiveness process,” he said, adding that applicants must also prove they were in business on or before Feb. 15, 2020. “So we need a utility bill, a bank statement, something” that proves that.
OTHER EFFORTS
SBA has launched several initiatives to help small businesses during COVID.
They are offering debt relief to borrowers, have offered increased guarantees to lenders to stimulate loans, waived fees for loan products, and increased its express loan product up to a million dollars through the end of FY 2021 according to Roderick.
In addition, the IRS has extended its Employee Retention Tax Credit, a refundable payroll tax credit designed to help businesses retain and compensate employees.
The program was extended through the end of June 2021.
Maximum credits were increased from 50 percent of qualified wages per employee (capped at $10,000 per year) to 70 percent of wages per employee (called at $10,000 per quarter).
In addition, business eligibility was expanded, from those who experienced a 50 percent or more decline in gross receipts (compared to the previous annual quarter) to those that experienced a 20 percent or more decline in gross receipts.
Also, the “large employer” threshold was changed from more than 100 employees to more than 500 employees.
