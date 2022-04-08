Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled In 2019 Fatal Crash Case

Following a felony settlement conference on Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, a final pre-trial has been scheduled in the 2019 negligent homicide case against the driver of a tractor-trailer that rear-ended a car in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a Bethlehem woman.
Michael Annis, 70, formerly of Gorham, who was indicted by a grand jury in November 2020, faces a Class B felony count of negligent homicide for the death of Ellen Morrow, 77, who was killed on Sept. 9, 2019, along northbound Route 116 when the car she was a front-seat passenger in had stopped to make a left-hand turn into her driveway.
Prosecutors said Annis was driving while distracted.
Annis also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault.
No details were available Friday about the outcome of Thursday’s settlement conference.
Such conferences are confidential and managed by a judge who is not the judge hearing the case. The objective is to assist all parties to the case and those impacted by what had happened to reach a resolution acceptable to all.
After Thursday’s settlement conference, a final pre-trial conference was scheduled for April 25 at Grafton Superior Court.
Jaye Rancourt, Annis’ court-appointed defense attorney, could not be reached for comment Friday and it was undetermined if the case is likely headed for a trial or likely to end up in a plea agreement or some form of settlement.
If convicted of the Class B felony, Annis faces a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
A Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum county jail sentence of 12 months.
Prosecutors said Annis, who was northbound and driving a tractor-trailer logging truck registered to B. Drouin and Sons, of Gorham, failed to keep his attention on the road and collided with the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic that was being driven by Donald Morrow, Ellen Morrow’s husband.
The impact of that collision pushed the Civic into the opposite lane, where it was hit head-on by an oncoming van.
Ellen Morrow was being driven home from the grocery store by Donald Morrow, said authorities.
Ellen Morrow, who for decades work in the children’s reading program at the Littleton Public Library, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Donald Morrow was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the van, Therese Chaloux, 77, of Stark, was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.
New Hampshire State Police officials said Donald Morrow had stopped in the northbound lane to wait for the van going southbound to pass.
“Annis failed to notice the 2010 Honda until the last moment,” NHSP Trooper Daniel Quartulli said in a statement following the crash.
After the court issued an arrest warrant for Annis when he failed to appear for his December 2020 arraignment, Annis was found to be living in Bethel, Maine.
A notice of indictment sent to his previous New Hampshire address had been returned to the court, as well as the arrest warrant, and Annis’ previous attorney, Leonard Harden, of Lancaster, told the court that Annis “inadvertently missed his arraignment.”
