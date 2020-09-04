Vermont State Police say it appears that a New Hampshire man died from a pre-existing medical condition shortly after being released from Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury this week.

Joshua Dovholuk, 32, of Lincoln, N.H., was taken into Department of Corrections (DOC) custody as an incapacitated person for detox at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday and was released at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

