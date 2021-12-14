Franconia-based brothers Thad and Trevor Presby own a number of businesses and properties in Franconia and surrounding towns.
On Monday, they added another property to their portfolio — the 130-acre Mt. Agassiz in Bethlehem, a mountain and peak popular with hikers and mountain bikers.
Several weeks ago, they purchased the Hillwinds Lodge in Franconia.
For Agassiz, Trevor Presby on Tuesday said the opportunity for a purchase arose and they jumped on it, but they currently have no development plans or other plans for the property.
“There is nothing on our radar at this point,” he said. “The status quo is what the plan is right now, to allow the mountain bikers and people to hike up there and go from there. That’s our thought right now.”
The uniqueness of Agassiz, which sits at an elevation of nearly 2,400 feet, the highest in the area, encouraged them to become its new owners, said Presby.
“You can’t find a piece like that anymore, not a place that’s on top of a mountain with those views,” he said. “That’s a pretty impressive place up there … It just came up, and we were in the right place at the right time, like other things, and thought it would be a good fit for us. My brother and I live right down the street from there and we are big in keeping Franconia and the area the same way it is. It blended and worked well with what we have.”
For 25 years, the Agassiz property was owned by Stan Harrison, who sold it to Blue Sky Towers III LLC, which has a cell tower on the peak and access to it via an easement.
“Blue Sky Towers bought it from Stan a day in between us,” said Presby. “They were more interested in the rights to the cell tower and they don’t want to own the land. They offered it to us a little while ago when they were putting their deal together, and we said, sure, we’re here locally and we like purchases like that … We’ve always bought a lot of land around town and this seemed like a nice one to purchase and maybe to keep.”
The land, made up of five tracts, has road and power and water all the way to the top.
Decades ago, a big commercial ski operation was planned, but it never came to fruition.
“If you look at the history of it, they were going to put a monorail up there, a ski resort, all kinds of stuff,” he said. “They used to run little cars up there and tow people up the road in the ‘60s. A monorail for skiing would have taken you to the top. They tried to get it done, but I think the funding collapsed in the ’60s and ’70s.”
The land is named after Lois Agassiz, the 19th-century naturalist, and was operated as a for-profit tourist attraction for 75 of the last 100 years, according to a historical narrative.
The property is unique enough where Presby said he and Thad don’t want to move forward with any changes right now.
“We’ve already met, last week, with the mountain bike association that’s already over there and talked to them about continuing what they’re doing, which I’m fine with at this point,” he said. “I know people hike up there, and we are all fine with that right now. There’s no reason to change anything. We enjoy the outdoors and doing that kind of stuff, too.”
A larger stone building that was rehabilitated sits on the property, along with some cottages that the Presbys bought.
The transaction with Blue Sky Towers was made on Monday through TTW LLC, the Presby’s real estate buying, selling and development company formed in 2007, with a property purchase price of $500,000, according to the Grafton County Registry of Deeds.
According to deeds records, Blue Sky Towers purchased the property from Harrison for $510,000.
On Nov. 15, registry of deeds records shows an $800,000 purchase from the Presbys’ other company, T&T Mtn Investments LLC, which bought the Hillwinds from Deane and Tina Haskell, of Franconia.
“We have no plans now and are just doing seasonal rentals for the winter until spring,” Presby said of the Hillwinds.” We didn’t have time to plan together when it came on the market and we picked it up pretty quickly.”
One future plan could address a perennial problem in the North Country — the shortage of housing, compounded of late by local homes and properties being bought and then rented out for short-term Airbnb and VRBO stays.
“There’s such a housing need in town, and everywhere, and we’re trying to figure out which part of the housing market we’re going after,” he said.
To address the problem, the Hillwinds motel property offers options, he said.
“It could be 10 different things,” said Presby. “It could be regular housing, it could be a motel again, it could be senior housing, it could be a 55-and-older community, it could be housing that we need to run the businesses here in town, employee housing. There’s so many different options on where to go. Right now, there’s no place for locals to be buying or living.”
For another business, this one in Gorham, they began rebuilding in July the old Gorham Car Wash, and adding it to their portfolio of now four car washes, with the other two in Littleton and one in Lancaster.
In December 2019, the brothers stepped in to purchase the former Mac’s Market in Franconia amid concern by residents that its closure would leave a big hole in town.
The renamed Franconia Market and Deli opened 18 months ago.
Since then, the business has been going well with a good base of local residents who are employed and a brand new gift shop, said Presby.
