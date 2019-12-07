Presby Buys Former Mac’s Market Property

It's a ghost town now, but the plan of Trevor and Thad Presby, new owners of the former Mac's Market property in Franconia village, is to turn the property into another grocery store, whether it means rebuilding the structure or tearing down and building new. They expect to have a better idea on the best path forward by mid-January, and are currently speaking with entities that they could lease to. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

FRANCONIA — The former Mac’s Market property on Main Street has been purchased by Trevor and Thad Presby, of Franconia Realty LLC.

The transaction with a sales price of $1 million and involving seller Sherman V. Allen Real Estate LLC, owner of the Mac’s Market chain, was posted Thursday at the Grafton County Registry of Deeds.

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.