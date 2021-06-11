Preschool Program Grows; Transgender Policy Moves Forward

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will expand its pre-school program next year.
The district-wide program will be offered to 3- and 4-year-old children four days a week from Tuesday through Friday.
To accommodate more students and longer hours, the district would need to hire additional staff, including one full-time teacher and at least one para-educator. Grant funding is expected to cover most of those added costs.
Lancaster would house the district’s entire 3-year-old preschool program, due to space issues. Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary would each host a 4-year-old program.
The district’s Education Programming and Curriculum Committee vetted the changes, which will be implemented in the fall.
The plan was presented to the School Board on Thursday.
School Board Member Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau said expanded pre-school would address lagging skills, such as language and social skills, which have become a concern.
“[Pre-school staff] are definitely seeing kids come in non-verbal and without toileting skills, the kinds of things that can really set them up to have a hard time as they progress through Kindergarten and into the lower elementary school grades,” Van Bergen-Buteau said.
She noted that pre-K children fell further behind last year without either socialization or the remote learning available to older K-12 kids.
She, and other school board members, stressed the importance of early intervention to nip problems in the bud.
“A ton of good evidence shows that the earlier you intervene and help these kids catch up, the better it goes for them,” she said.
Meanwhile, high-aptitude pre-school students may have the opportunity to access advanced learning, such as reading or math, in lower elementary grades.
That could jump-start their academic progress.
“It gives them access and the potential to excel, if that’s where they’re at,” Van-Bergen Buteau said.
The School Board expressed support for the plan. No vote was required.
TRANSGENDER POLICY
A policy to protect transgender and gender non-conforming students cleared its first hurdle.
The School Board unanimously approved a first reading of the policy, 5-0.
It moves forward to a second reading, and then a vote to adopt.
As written, the policy would require all programs, activities and employment practices to be free from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
The purpose is to create a safe learning environment for all students.
The three-page policy states that students have the right to be addressed by a name and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity, with limited exceptions for “official records” where a student’s legal name is required.
The policy recommends that schools reduce or eliminate segregating students by gender “where possible.”
In instances where gender segregation is required, students (in most cases) would be included in the group that corresponds to their gender identity, according to the policy.
Students would be allowed to use the bathroom or play for the interscholastic sports team that is consistent with their gender identity, but transgender locker room use would be assessed on a case-by-case basis, according to the policy.
The policy states that transgender students would have the right to dress in a manner consistent with their gender identity.
Intentional and persistent refusal to address a student by their preferred name and pronoun would be a violation of the policy.
The policy requires that complaints alleging discrimination or harassment based on a students’ transgender status be handled in the same manner as other discrimination or harassment complaints.
The policy under consideration is based on a template created by the New Hampshire School Board Association in 2015.
ORDER EXPIRES
New Hampshire’s 15-month state of emergency ended on Friday.
That means school boards will have to resume in-person meetings, with the same requirements as before the pandemic, according to the New Hampshire School Board Association.
School Board members with health concerns will still be allowed to attend remotely.
School Board meetings can continue to be live-streamed (or recorded for taped broadcast) at the district’s discretion.
The next SAU 36 School Board meeting is June 24.
COVID UPDATE
SAU 36 reported no active COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Last week a cohort at Lancaster Elementary School was quarantined, but the situation was resolved without incident.
Mask guidance has been changed to conform with state Department of Health and Human Services recommendations, and students and staff are no longer masking when participating in outdoor activities.
In addition, the school district recently held its second vaccine clinic for students 12 and older.
OTHER MATTERS
The school board unanimously approved the following actions:
— Approved nominations for WES Student Council Co-Advisors Michelle Cote and Amanda Garneau. Each receives a salary of $729.
— Accepted the following resignations: Melissa Jellison, STEAM teacher, WMRHS; Cecile Currier, Assistant Treasurer, WMRSD; Sandra Mings-Lamar, ELL Coordinator, WMRSD. All resignations are effective June 30, 2021.
— Approved the following teacher nominations for the 2021-2022 school year: MacKenzie Hunt, Certified Speech Assistant, LES ($16.50/hour); Robyn Sweet, Title I teacher, LES ($36,800); Jeff Young, Part Time Facilities/Maintenance, WMRSD ($19.90/hour, 20 hours a week); David Houle, 0.5 FTE Title I Teacher, LES ($28,000); Ann Marie Cronin, Elementary Education, LES ($39,300); Gina Mangiafico, SPED Case Manager, WES ($43,200); Susan Zielinski, Math Teacher, WMRHS ($56,900).
— Accepted a Softball and Baseball Backstop and Fencing bid of $24,411 for Vermont Recreational Surfacing and Fencing, Inc. Both backstops will be replaced and new fencing will be installed. Funds will come from the Building and Grounds Expendable Trust Fund. Currently, the backstops are at risk of falling over and pose a safety hazard, school board members said.
— Accepted a $1,000 donation from the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association to help offset the expense for a new culinary food concession trailer.
