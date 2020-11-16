Preservation Grant Benefiting Shores Museum

Repairs are happening at the Shores Museum in Lyndon Center. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDON CENTER – Repairs have begun at Shores Memorial Museum in Lyndon Center, and will continue once the weather improves in the spring. The work is funded by a grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont/Freeman Foundation.

The Lyndon Historical Society applied for the grant and helped select Ben Leavitt as the contractor to do the repair work. He grew up in Lyndon and has a background in historic preservation of buildings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments