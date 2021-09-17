Preservation Of Shores Museum

Preservation work at the Shores Museum in Lyndon Center, that has been ongoing all summer, is almost complete. The bulk of the work, which was funded by a grant from Preservation Trust of Vermont/Freeman Foundation, was raising and repairing the wrap-around, first-floor porch and a second-floor porch above it. Also completed with the grant funding was the repair of a back porch and stabilization of the barn floor. The decorative trim around the front porch was replaced and painted. The only remaining work is the re-roofing of the porches. General contractor, Ben Levitt (at right) and Don Estes, have carried out the work of leveling the porches. The next project, which is planned for the spring of 2022, is putting a new coat of paint on the building. (Courtesy photo)
