WEST BURKE — The Preservation Trust Of Vermont determined the 151-year-old United Methodist Church is worth supporting.
Church trustee Mark Daigle learned Friday that the preservation organization will be awarding $50,000 to pay for building work that includes exterior painting, insulation inserts for the stained-glass windows and the front handicap ramp and steps.
Daigle met with Preservation Trust Field Representative Jackson Evans and Mike Harris, Burke’s zoning administrator at the church on Friday morning. He showed Evans the building and shared about the efforts by community members to see the church continue as a house of worship.
The future of the church looked bleak prior to the pandemic as attendance had fallen off significantly, which meant low tithes to cover costs and too few people to tend to church matters. The question of the church’s survival was contemplated, and a forced closure brought on by the pandemic only made a permanent closure a real possibility.
But a small core of church leaders determined to step up efforts to see the church survive. The building was opened for services just before Christmas in 2021 and work toward increasing attendance and addressing building deficiencies have been ongoing since.
Those efforts are paying off as attendance has increased from just over a handful of people to 18.
There have been successful fundraising events, and one ongoing feature that began in December has proven particularly appreciated and financially supported. It’s a steeple lighting memorial, whereby the steeple lights are turned on each night in memory of departed loved ones. People are invited to submit names of people who have died and pay $5 to include their names as part of the lighting memorial. Names are posted on social media and printed in the church’s weekly bulletins.
It has been very well-received, said Daigle, who was hoping that it would be supported enough to pay the electric utility, but now he suspects there’s enough to go toward paying future heating bills.
Daigle said the building, which was dedicated on Jan. 18, 1871, is structurally sound but it needs a facelift. With some guidance from Harris, Daigle applied for the preservation grant in the spring, hoping to secure some funding to help with immediate building-sustaining projects.
Evans’ site visit and the preservation trust’s grant award validated the energy and commitment to keeping the church going, Daigle said. “(Evans) was actually very impressed with the building,” said Daigle. “He said it was the perfect place for the grant.”
